Goa scribe seeks FIR against Prashant Bhushan over Lord Krishna tweet

Prashant Bhushan (Source: File) Prashant Bhushan (Source: File)

A Goa-based journalist on Tuesday sought an FIR here against activist Prashant Bhushan, after his tweet on Lord Krishna while criticising the ‘anti-Romeo’ drive in Uttar Pradesh, stoked a controversy. Savio Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief of a news website, in a letter to Goa DGP Muktesh Chandar, has urged the state police to register an FIR against Bhushan for hurting religious sentiments of a community.

He demanded that the lawyer-politician be charged under sections 124 (A) (sedition), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and other relevant sections of IPC, Information Technology Act and National Security Act.

The letter, submitted to the DGP, has quoted the tweet by Bhushan on April 2, which said, “Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes Anti-Krishna squads ?” Whether or not the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has taken the right decision on a anti-romeo drive in his state is a matter of debate but it must be done within the domain of governance without dragging religion into the discussion or opinion, Rodrigues said in the letter.

DGP Muktesh Chandar could not be reached for comment. The special anti-Romeo squads of UP Police were formed to check eveteasing after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed office last month, fulfilling one of the poll promises of the BJP. Critics have alleged that it has led to incidents of harassment.

Stressing that his government was firm on upholding the security and dignity of women, Adityanath had said the e drive was launched to free public places of anti-social elements and check incidents of eve-teasing, indecent behaviour and passing of lewd comments at women and girls. Bhushan is a leader of Swaraj India party, which he along with his associate Yogendra Yadav floated in October last year after being expelled from AAP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now