Goa ruled by BJP, Kerala by rogues, says Manohar Parrikar

GOA CHIEF Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar has stirred a controversy by stating that the major difference between Goa and Kerala is that the former is ruled by the BJP, and Kerala by “rogues”. Accusing his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan of being “part of this violence” unleashed by the CPI(M) in the coastal state, Parrikar said, “It is necessary that we all become agents of change.”

Addressing the BJP’s ongoing Jan Raksha Yatra at Kottarakkara, in Kollam district, on Sunday, Parrikar said, “When I came to Kerala, I was trying to find out how different, or how similar, Goa is with Kerala. I am happy to say that I could not find any differences other than language…. (But) a major difference is that in Goa there is a government ruled by the BJP, and you (Kerala) have a government ruled by rogues.”

Reacting to the remarks, CPI(M)’s Kerala unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday said in New Delhi that Parrikar should be removed for the offensive remark, PTI reported. On BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandya’s statement that her party is undertaking the yatra to show the CPI(M) that if it continues to “show eyes” to BJP workers in Kerala, the latter would respond by “entering homes and gouging out those eyes”, Balakrishnan said it is an open call for violence.

Giving an instance of the “image this (Left) government has left of Kerala among people in other parts of the country,” Parrikar had on Sunday said, “As the Defence Minister, I had Z-plus security. But I never moved around with this security in Goa…except with the personal security officer. When they learnt that I was coming to Kerala, people in my state were worried — everyone told me that I should take commandos with me…. This is the image of Kerala going across because of the rulers, who do not bother about democratic values.”

