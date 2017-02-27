Goa Prant of RSS to take a call on its future soon

After contesting the state assembly elections against ruling BJP under the banner of Goa Suraksha Manch, the Goa Prant of RSS, a rebel group of the Nagpur-based organisation, will now soon decide on its future course. The rebel Goa Prant of RSS was formed in September last year after Goa Sanghchalak Subhash Velingkar was relieved of his post following his decision to float a political outfit to counter BJP during the assembly elections. The group led by Velingkar had developed serious differences with BJP over the issue of Medium of Instruction (MOI) in elementary education in the State.

Velingkar led Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch was demanding that the state government should withdraw grants to English medium schools. “We have faced the elections under banner of Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM). It was decided that we will form Goa Prant and stay separate from Konkan Prant of RSS to avoid the pressure by pro-BJP forces in Sangh,” Velingkar said.

“Now that the elections are over, we will have to decide whether to merge Goa Prant with RSS or dissolve the unit. The decision will be taken after taking swayamsevakas into confidence,” Velingkar said.

The RSS leader who has been associated with Sangh for almost half a century had rebelled along in September last with hundreds of other cadres, but had maintained that their affiliation to the headquarters will continue. The core committee of Goa Prant met in Panaji on Sunday and had marathon meeting to initiate the process of deciding the future of the group.

Velingkar said GSM as a political front would continue playing a crucial role in the state’s affairs. GSM contested on six seats across the state during recently held Assembly Elections in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Shiv Sena.