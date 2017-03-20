Goa portfolios announced: GFP’s Vijai Sardesai gets Town & Country planning, MGP’s Sudin Dhavalikar gets PWD

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar assumes charge of his office in Panaji on Wednesday. PTI Photo Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar assumes charge of his office in Panaji on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday allotted portfolios for his council of ministers. The BJP-led coalition government has ten ministers including Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The Chief Minister has kept the Home and Finance Ministry to himself along with the Personnel, General Administration Department, Vigilance and Transport.

Here is the complete list:

Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar – Public Works Department

Vijai Sardesai – Town and Country planning

Francis D’Souza – Urban Development

Manohar Azgaonkar – Tourism

Rohan Khaunte – Revenue

Pandurang Madkaikar – Power

Govind Gawde – Art and Culture

Vinod Paliencar – Water Resource Department

Jayesh Salgonkar – Housing and Housing Board

Out of the above mentioned names, only Pandurang Madkaikar, Francis D’Souza and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar are from the BJP and rest are from MGP, GFP and Independents.

The BJP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got into a coalition after the elections results were declared on March 11. Manohar Parrikar took charge as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 14. On the other hand, Congress, which came out as the single largest party in the elections, failed to stake claim and will have to sit in the Opposition.

