Goa polls: Let EC probe, says Parrikar on complaint against him for ‘bribery’ remarks

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: ANI) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: ANI)

Responding to a complaint filed against him for violating the model code of conduct, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday morning said “let Election Commission investigate complaints”. The complaint followed Parrikar’s comment on Sunday when he told residents of a slum near Panaji that it is okay to accept Rs 500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the BJP only.

“…I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol). This you must remember,” Parrikar said on Sunday in the corner meeting at Chimbel, a suburb of the state capital.

His advice came on a day when the Election Commission directed the state poll officials to file an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for making a similar statement. Kejriwal, in his public speeches in Goa earlier this month, had asked people to accept money give by rival parties, but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.