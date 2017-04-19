Goa police start a drive against traffic violators

Goa Police on Wednesday started a drive against the traffic violators to curb number of accidents on the state’s roads. “The drive has begun from today. The focus is on rash and negligent driving and also on those who drive in an inebriated condition,” Dharmesh Angle, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) told PTI.

Angle said the traffic police personnel would be armed with the gadgets like alco-meter to check drivers. The officer said the violators would be fined as per the existing laws and warned not to repeat the offence. He said a high level meeting of traffic department officials was held this morning in Panaji in this connection.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had directed the police to deal strictly with rash and negligent driving in the wake of a string of accidents this week. In the present week, over nine accidents have taken place on roads in various parts of the state. Five persons were killed when their car collided with a truck at Corlim village on Monday.

