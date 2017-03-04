Goa Police quizzes BJP leader in murder case

. The DSP said that Rane was allowed to leave after questioning and may be summoned again if his statement is needed during the course of investigation. Adarkar recently claimed that he was witness to the murder of one Shanu Gaonkar in 2006. . The DSP said that Rane was allowed to leave after questioning and may be summoned again if his statement is needed during the course of investigation. Adarkar recently claimed that he was witness to the murder of one Shanu Gaonkar in 2006.

BJP leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane was questioned by Goa Police in connection with the murder of a villager in Sattari taluka after his name cropped up in the 2006 case following the interrogation of his ex-driver and witness Pandurang Adarkar. “Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane was summoned by us last evening. He was questioned for over two hours by a team of policemen as we wanted answers to some questions which arose after the interrogation of the witness,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bicholim) Ramesh Gaonkar told PTI.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Rane was questioned at Valpoi police station by a team comprising the DSP and local Police Inspector Dipak Pednekar, who is investigating the case. The DSP said that Rane was allowed to leave after questioning and may be summoned again if his statement is needed during the course of investigation. Adarkar recently claimed that he was witness to the murder of one Shanu Gaonkar in 2006. According to him, Rane killed Gaonkar to avenge the killing of his brother Prithviraj who was lynched by a mob in 2005.

Also, the witness confessed to police that Rane shot dead Gaonkar and disposed off his body at Anmod Ghat, a hilly area on the Goa-Karnataka border. Police have since then launched a massive search in the Ghats and are scouting the region for more than 10 days to search for evidence, but it has not yielded any results. Meanwhile, speaking to PTI, Rane said he is ready to co-operate with the police in the investigation so that all allegations against him are cleared.

“I am available for police investigation whenever they want. I have nothing to hide,” said the 43-year-old leader, who contested the February 4 Goa Legislative Assembly elections from Poriem constituency on a BJP ticket against Congress’ Leader of Opposition Pratapsinh Rane. The murder came to light last week when a video of Adarkar, in which he purportedly claimed he was witness to Rane shooting Gaonkar dead in Sattari tehsil, went viral on social media.