Goa: Police bust drugs racket, British man among three held

Goa police today claimed to have busted a drug racket with the arrest of three alleged drug-peddlers, including a British national.

The accused were arrested yesterday from separate places in North Goa, police said.

Chennai-born Yusuf Bashir Mohammad, who resided in Anjuna beach village, was the first one to be arrested.

“Yusuf himself uses drugs and is also a drug-peddler. He was found possessing 75 gms of Methamphetamine and 10 LSD cubes,” Superintendent of Police (ANC) Umesh Gaonkar said.

During his interrogation, Yusuf revealed information about David Johnson, a British national, who was also arrested from Anjuna.

“Johnson was found with 17 gms of MDMA and 32 Ecstacy tablets,” he said.

Further interrogation led the police to one Ganesh Pondir, who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

Pondir lived in Arambol village and was found possessing 1.35 kg of charas worth Rs 5.40 lakh.

Police have registered separate offences against the three accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

