Goa Panchayat elections establish BJP is main force: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the results of panchayat elections which were announced today have established that BJP is the main force in the State. “Panchayat election results are much satisfying than the assembly election. Except for a very few pockets, the election has virtually established that the BJP is the main force and that too with a majority,” Parrikar told reporters after meeting winning candidates at his official residence.

He said in many panchayats, BJP has won almost all the seats. “…but more important aspect which you will have to realise…Congress is wiped out,” he said.

Parrikar said “In some areas where it is not purely BJP workers, it is BJP plus coalition partners’ candidates… The chief minister said that the primary indications are we have won on sufficiently large number of seats. 90-95 per cent of our workers have got elected. Very few have lost.” Parrikar said that the party believes in grassroot democracy.

“My only aspect is that while panchayat should get all the support, they should also discharge their duties. I have made it a rule that money is disbursed to them in 30 days. “Panchayat should do a lot of things, they have lot of powers but with the powers they also have responsibility,” he said.

Parrikar said that the state government will involve them in Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. “In next one or two weeks, I will be calling their meeting and giving them task and support,” he said. The results for the panchayat election which was held on June 11 were announced today.

