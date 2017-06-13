Goa Panchayat election result LIVE updates: Counting of votes underway

Goa Panchayat election results: People lining up to vote in this file photo. (Express photo) Goa Panchayat election results: People lining up to vote in this file photo. (Express photo)

Counting for the Goa panchayat elections that were held on Sunday across the 186 panchayats is underway. Nearly 7.49 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballot in the coastal state and the election saw a turnout of 80.33 percent turnout, with the voting percentage in North Goa higher at 83.16 percent, compared to South Goa which was 77.68 percent. In total, 5,297 candidates contested in 1,450 wards.

Goa Panchayat election results LIVE updates:

10.55 am: Counting of votes is rather slow. In the last three hours, only 15 panchayat results have been declared after counting in first round.

10. 45 am: MLA Vishwajeet Rane’s panel has swept Bhironda panchayat. All seven of his candidates have won. Remember, two of them were elected unopposed earlier. Rane had switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. In the Cansaulim-Arossim panchayat, Independent candidate Martha Saldanha has swept the panchayat for the fifth time. All nine of her candidates have win. Calangute MLA Michael Lobo’s panel has swept the Parra panchayat with six panch members. One independent candidate has also won.

Panchayat elections are not held on party lines in Goa, but independent politicians as well as parties had informally backed candidate panels for the Sunday polls. Authorities had declared 97 polling booths as sensitive.

