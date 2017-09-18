Goa outfit holds rally against atrocities on Rohingya Muslims

Members of a Goa-based Muslim outfit today staged a peace march to denounce the atrocities on Rohingyas in Myanmar and sought the intervention of India and the UN to stop their exodus from the neighbouring country. Nearly 100 members of the Salcette Muslim Forum in Margao, located 35 km south of Panaji, took out the march.
The protesters alleged thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been subjected to “torture” and forced to flee their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The memorandum was submitted to South Goa District Collector Anjali Sehrawat.
“Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been rendered homeless in Myanmar and their human rights violated,” they said in the memorandum. The forum demanded the UN and Indian government’s intervention to stop atrocities against the community.
The outfit said the world body should immediately use its high offices and stop the bloodshed in Myanmar.
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:29 pmDid they protest when Kashmiri Pandits were thrown out of Kashmir valley ?Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:22 pmDid you hold any protest when five lakh Hindus were driven out of Kashmir by your fellow Muslim fanatics and still continue to live as refugees in our own country?. Your heart now bleeds for some foreign Muslims who are nothing but an addition to the existing menace of Islamic terrorism to India. Why not you go and protest before your Arab and Pakistani embassies to take these so called pathetic people into their countries. Neither you will do that nor will they be interested in such people. They are just cannon fodder for their jehadi designsReply