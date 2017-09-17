Goa Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar booked in DA case

Chandrakant Kavlekar Chandrakant Kavlekar

THE Anti-Corruption Bureau Saturday booked Congress MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his sources of income. His wife Savitri was also booked for alleged abetment. The Congress said the raids were nothing but “political in nature”.

ACB officials said raids were conducted at the residence of Kavlekar in Betul, his commercial office at Margao and his political office at Quepem. The ACB got government clearance for the action on Friday.

An ACB statement said the disproportionate assets were to the tune of Rs 4,78,58,471, around 59.21 per cent more than the MLA’s sources of income during the probe period (2007-13). The agency took into consideration the incomes mentioned by the leader in the last two elections, including the affidavit for the 2017 polls.

Elected from Quepem, Kavlekar was chairman of Goa Industrial Development Corporation in the probe period.

Superintendent of Police (ACB) Bosco George said, “We have taken some papers and will examine them. We made initial visits to make an estimation of the property… We can say that a chunk of properties was purchased in Kerala but there some in Goa too.” Raids had earlier been conducted in Kerala.

Kavlekar offered his “full cooperation” to the agencies, saying he had made available all records. He maintained that all queries had been continuously answered.

The ACB may call him for detailed interrogation. “We will need an explanation at some stage,” added George.

GPCC president Shantaram Naik described the entire exercise as “political”. “This is a threat to build pressure against the Congress. The probe is old. Why raid now?” he said.

