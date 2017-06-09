Goa MP writes to Sushma Swaraj to help Indians stranded in Africa

BJP’s South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar has written a letter to Ministry of External Affairs seeking its help for the 14 Indians stranded in Africa. (File Photo) BJP’s South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar has written a letter to Ministry of External Affairs seeking its help for the 14 Indians stranded in Africa. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha member from South Goa Narendra Sawaikar has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help 14 Indians reportedly stranded on a Merchant Navy vessel at a port in Djibouti in Africa. Quoting a report in a local newspaper, which said that a man from Goa is among the 14 Indians stranded on the ship, Sawaikar, in a letter, requested Swaraj to instruct the officials concerned to take immediate steps for the safety and release of the Indian crew. According to the BJP leader, the stranded ship has 14 Indian crew, including a 22-year-old Goan, identified as Philip Dias.

“From the reports and the information it is understood that the captain of the merchant ship has left the port and the vessel has been detained from April 2017 onwards,” says the letter.

“The said crew is in a difficult condition for want of assistance, food and water,” Sawaikar said in the letter.

