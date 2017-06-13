Goa MLAs learn legislative proceedings in day-long workshop

Delhi-based private agency PRS legislative research held an orientation for Goa MLAs on Monday Delhi-based private agency PRS legislative research held an orientation for Goa MLAs on Monday

A day-long workshop was held here for Goa Assembly MLAs to train them on legislative proceedings besides maintaining discipline and decorum on the floor of the House. “Delhi-based private agency PRS legislative research held an orientation for Goa MLAs on Monday on their conduct in the legislative assembly. They were also trained about the proceedings in the House,” a state government spokesman told PTI today.

Out of total 40 legislators in the Goa Assembly, 27 participated in the day-long session on Monday which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. “The program was held in the run up for the upcoming monsoon assembly session which would be held sometime next month,” the spokesman said.

The private agency interacted with MLAs on matters related to the State Legislature, Parliament and how to table or raise questions, bills and motions. The workshop, held in two sessions, highlighted the importance of legislator’s activism to bring to fore issues pertaining to the people through right mechanism like calling attention, zero hour mention or seeking for special debate.

The second session was a training programme to MLAs on E-assembly, a concept which was introduced by the Goa in 2014. Goa became the first Assembly to go paperless in the country during the tenure of Speaker Rajendra Arlekar. The state government is said to have saved Rs 10 crore since then, which would have been spent on papers.

