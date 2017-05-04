Goa meat traders seek protection

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The Qureshi Meat Traders’ Association in Goa Wednesday sought police protection, alleging that they were being targeted by self-styled gau rakshaks. Beef in Goa is bull or buffalo meat, which is slaughtered at Goa Meat Complex, the only legal slaughter facility in the state. “The fear is now real. On April 29, a truck taking bovine waste was stopped at Ponda. Few people claiming to be representing an NGO named Pranti Mitra started throwing stones at the truck,” said Manna Bepari, president of the association.

“We want to tell the Prime Minister that in Goa, meat is treated with respect,” he added. “We are a small industry of 8,000 people. In UP, the rules are different. Here, the three communities eat beef.” “Our only hope now rests with the state government. We have written to the Governor, the CM and the ruling party. We want to live in harmony. No cow has ever entered this facility. We follow the law and want protection from goons,” he added. ENS

