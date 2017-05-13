Goa Lokayukta asks public functionaries to submit details

The Goa Lokayukta has asked all the public functionaries in the state to submit details of their assets and liabilities for the financial year 2016-17.

“Lokayukta has asked all the public functionaries in the state to submit details of their assets and liabilities for the financial year 2016-17 before June 30 this year,” a statement issued by the Lokayukta office said.

“The Lokayukta is bound to take action as per the Goa Lokayukta Act, if the officials fail to file their returns within the specified time,” the statement reads. As per Lokayukta, the public functionaries include chief minister, ministers in Goa government, members of legislative assembly and officials of government run bodies.

If no such statements are received by the Lokayukta from public functionaries within the time specified, it shall make a report to that effect to the competent authority and send a copy of the report to the public functionary concerned, it said. Within two months of such report, if the person does not submit the statement, the Lokayukta can publish the names of such persons in newspapers and file a report with the Governor, the statement added.

