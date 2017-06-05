Goa lawyer approaches cyber cell to ban Zakir Naik’s IRF Facebook page

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File)

A Goa-based lawyer on Monday filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the state police seeking to block the Facebook page of Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) which is still active despite the Centre banning the organisation. “The Islamic Research Foundation and Zakir Naik are active in India even after the notification banning the organisation. Therefore the Facebook page of IRF and Naik should be blocked immediately and offence must be registered against his followers, members and fans,” the complaint lodged by Nagesh Takbhate with the cyber cell of Goa police said.

Takbhate is an activist of Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad which is a branch of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The complaint mentions that IRF has been banned by the Union government on November 17, 2016 but the organisation’s is still active on Facebook. It has not been closed by IRF nor blocked by the investigating agencies, the complaint said.

Takbhate has further complained that the home ministry has genuine evidence that Naik has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote disharmony between different religious communities and groups. “The central government has received information that the statements and speeches made by Zakir Naik are objectionable and subversive in nature,” the complaint mentions.

The lawyer has demanded that an offence under Information Technology Act, 2008 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act be registered. When contacted, an official from the cyber cell said the complaint has been received and it would be discussed with the senior officers before any action is taken.

