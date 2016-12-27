Jet Airways plane with 161 on-board veers off runway at Goa airport, all passengers safe

Jet Airways flight skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport on Tuesday. ANI photo Jet Airways flight skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport on Tuesday. ANI photo

Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for takeoff. A total of 161 people, including seven crew members, were on-board the plane. The flight was scheduled to travel from Goa to Mumbai.

#UPDATE with regard to our flight 9W 2374 from Goa to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KlpUvjUeu7 — Jet Airways (@jetairways) December 27, 2016

Jet said in a statement that all passengers have been safely evacuated. “All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process,” Jet Airways said. Reportedly, 15 passengers have been injured in the incident and have been taken to the hospital.

The incident took place at around 5 AM. The flight, which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway and reportedly spun 360 degrees. When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers. Navy sources said 15 people suffered ‘minor injuries and fractures’ in the process.

Visuals of passengers,who sustained minor injuries,being taken fr treatment aftr Jet Airways flight 9W2374 skidded off runway at Goa airport pic.twitter.com/bMHZbhPL5M — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

Panaji: Visuals of Mumbai bound Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 that skidded off runway at Dabolim airport (Goa), a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/Kh4URB4OjY — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

The Jet Airways team and airport authorities are providing medical assistance to those injured in the incident. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Dabolim airport has been closed down for operations till 12:30 pm. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the plane accident.

The airline said it will deploy a wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft to take the passengers to their destination of Mumbai.

