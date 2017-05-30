Goa imposes fine upto Rs 5000 on plastic bags

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday announced that from July onwards upto Rs 5000 fine must be paid by those buying or selling plastic bags in the state. Parrikar announced the measure as part of the government’s efforts to keep Goa clean.

He urged people to carry cloth bags more while going for shopping and said that it was once a practice before plastic bags came into use.

“We need to do away with plastic bags. From July onwards if we find anyone selling or buying plastic bags he will have to pay the fine,” Parrikar said at a meeting in Panaji. “The fine won’t be a meagre amount. It will be hefty. It might be upto Rs 5,000 for every offence. We might give some relaxation in the beginning in terms of the amount of fine, but we are strictly going to implement the ban,” he added.

“We expect the government to provide clean cities. However, we keep on throwing garbage on the roadside,” he said adding that people need to behave more responsibly if the government is to perform well.

Parrikar said that the state government has taken up an initiative to clear the highways of the garbage piles. He added that he has noticed that as soon as the trash from highways are cleared, they resurface.

“We have now provided work stations to collect garbage on the highways. I appeal to people to hand over their garbage at these work stations rather than just throwing it on the roadside,” he said.

Parrikar also added that ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative was picking up across the country.

“There were certain elements who initially mocked the concept. But if you see now, the people have started talking about it and working for Swachh Bharat,” Parrikar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd