Goa IMA worried about increasing cases of assault on doctors

The Goa chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has grave expressed concerns over continued violence against doctors on duty in the coastal state. Indian Medical Association Goa Branch chief Dr Medha Salkar in a representation to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has pointed out to the recent incident of assault and threatening of Dr Atul Pai Bir, a doctor attached to state run Community Health Centre in Sanquelim (North Goa).

“We at IMA Goa state are deeply hurt at the continued violence and assault on doctors on duty. In an recent incidence at CHC Sanquelim Dr Atul Pai Bir was assaulted and threatened by a mob,” Salkar has said in the letter. She said the incident (assault by relatives of a patient) took place on June 17 around 5 pm. The IMA has claimed that on the same day in the night, one person came and told a patient attendant that “we should not see this doctor back at Sankhali.”

The letter to the Chief Minister mentions that the person also threatened to assault the doctor again if he is seen in the hospital (CHC). Again on next day, the same person came in the morning and warned the patient attendant. “We feel as Chief Minister and Home Minister you must take stern action against the culprits immediately and police should book the culprits under Goa Medicare Act of 2013,” she has said.

The IMA has also reminded state government of its demand to have a redressal committee to handle such kind of cases under section 7(1) of Goa Medicare Act, 2013. In the past, IMA had complained against a NRI woman who had assaulted a doctor in South Goa. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Bicholim police station against unidentified persons in connection with the assault on Dr Pai.

