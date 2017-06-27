Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane heckled, Police files FIR against two women

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. (File) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. (File)

An FIR has been filed against two women on charges of insulting the national flag, and heckling and abusing Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on an official visit he made to a local hospital Sunday. “We are probing,” confirmed Superintendent of Police South Goa Chandan Choudhury.

The police have for now registered the complaint filed by Sharad Chopdekar, personal security officer of Rane under sections 352 (assault), 353 (preventing government servant from discharge of duty), 504 (breach of peace), read along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.

The video which went viral of the alleged assault shows two women, screaming at Rane as his car enters the hospital premises. The women are heard hurling abuses and also picking on his having moved to BJP. Rane speaking to reporters has alleged the women — were “plants” by opposition by Congress, who he referred to as a “frustrated party”.

Congress has filed a petition in the Goa bench of Bombay High court asking his MLA position be taken back as they state that he went against the Congress whip. Rane who came elected from Valpoi had left the Congress to join BJP’s cabinet. The video — Rane has alleged was a handiwork of the Congress who he believes are behind the women.

