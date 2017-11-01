#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Goa govt suspends ITI principal over ‘harassment’ charges

Goa govt suspends ITI principal over ‘harassment’ charges

State Craftsman Training Minister Vishwajit Rane said that stringent action would be taken against all the officers, who are indulging in malpractices.

By: PTI | Panaji | Published:November 1, 2017 9:07 pm
Goa government, Industrial Training Institute, Rupesh Kumar Thakur, Sakharam Gaonkar, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, State Craftsman Training Minister Vishwajit Rane, World news, International news The students had earlier complained that the teachers were harassing them on flimsy grounds. (Thinkstock Image/Representationa)
Related News

The Goa government on Wednesday suspended the principal of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Farmagudi after its students complained of harassment by teachers, including him. Rupesh Kumar Thakur, secretary of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in an order issued on Wednesday, suspended the principal, Sakharam Gaonkar, pending inquiry against him.

The students had earlier complained that the teachers were harassing them on flimsy grounds. The order mentions that Gaonkar will be posted in the headquarters till the inquiry against him gets over.

State Craftsman Training Minister Vishwajit Rane said that stringent action would be taken against all the officers, who are indulging in malpractices. On Tuesday, the government had suspended two ITI instructors over the harassment charges.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 01: Latest News