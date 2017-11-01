Goa govt suspends ITI principal over ‘harassment’ charges

The students had earlier complained that the teachers were harassing them on flimsy grounds. (Thinkstock Image/Representationa) The students had earlier complained that the teachers were harassing them on flimsy grounds. (Thinkstock Image/Representationa)

The Goa government on Wednesday suspended the principal of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Farmagudi after its students complained of harassment by teachers, including him. Rupesh Kumar Thakur, secretary of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in an order issued on Wednesday, suspended the principal, Sakharam Gaonkar, pending inquiry against him.

The students had earlier complained that the teachers were harassing them on flimsy grounds. The order mentions that Gaonkar will be posted in the headquarters till the inquiry against him gets over.

State Craftsman Training Minister Vishwajit Rane said that stringent action would be taken against all the officers, who are indulging in malpractices. On Tuesday, the government had suspended two ITI instructors over the harassment charges.

