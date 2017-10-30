#CoalBuryingGoa
Goa govt sets up SIT to probe matka gambling

Superintendent of Police Boussette Silva would be heading the SIT which comprises Police Inspector Krishna Sinari and Sub-Inspectors – Akshay Gaonkar and Vaman Naik

The Goa government on Monday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate “matka gambling” in the state as alleged in a PIL, on the directions of the Bombay High Court. The probe will be monitored by a retired high court judge as per the HC order.

A PIL in this regard was filed by social activist Kashinath Shetye earlier this year. He had alleged a nexus between the police and matka operators and the involvement of politicians.

State Under Secretary (Home) Neetal Amonkar in an order issued today has notified the formation of the SIT which would be monitored by retired High Court Judge A P Lawande. Superintendent of Police Boussette Silva would be heading the SIT which comprises Police Inspector Krishna Sinari and Sub-Inspectors – Akshay Gaonkar and Vaman Naik. The SIT would give a monthly report of its investigation.

