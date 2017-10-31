Goa govt has not scrapped any posts: BJP

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File)

The BJP, which is in power in Goa, on Tuesday dismissed as rumours the reports that the state administration has scrapped one thousand government posts. The party alleged that confusion is being created through media reports among the youth, who are seeking government jobs.

“BJP’s delegation met Chief Minister (Manohar Parrikar) and sought clarification on this crucial issue. He has made it amply clear that there is no scrapping of vacancies,” party’s state general secretary Sadanand Tanawade told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the erstwhile Laxmikant Parsekar-led state government had issued a notification on November 22, 2016 temporarily banning fresh recruitments in the government.

According to Tanawade, election code of conduct was in force due to panchayat polls, which were followed by assembly session (in February this year) and then the by-elections in Valpoi and Panaji constituencies.

Due to all these factors, the recruitments were on hold. The state government once again initiated the process to fill the vacancies from September, he added.

He said Parrikar has assured that a new process would be initiated, under which all the manpower required for the year would be filled at once through examination.

“The chief minister will brief the media tomorrow after the cabinet meeting listing out the vacancies in every department,” Tanawade added.

