Goa govt announces ‘gramin mitra’ concept to provide services at doorstep of people

The Goa government on Wednesday launched an initiative to make services offered by panchayats available at the doorstep of the people. Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte announced the ‘gramin mitra’ (friend of the villagers) concept through which services available in panchayats like issuance of key documents would be taken to the doorstep of the people.

The project taps e-governance and digital routes to provide hassle-free and quick services to people.

“The concept revolves around a government representative named gramin mitra who will be armed with mobile and IT infrastructure such as a printer, scanner and audio-video equipment to disseminate information and provide important documents,” he told PTI.

“The initiative is a part of our mission to improve governance and deliver services at the doorstep of the common man,” the minister said.

Villagers can apply for residential certificate, income certificate or similar documents which would be made available at their homes, he said.

“We have already introduced this concept at Succour panchayat in North Goa. The facility would be introduced in all panchayats in a phased manner in the months to come by the revenue department,” Khaunte said.

