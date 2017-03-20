Goa: Governor’s conscience hurting her, says AICC secretary

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and ministers during the oath ceremony in Panaji on Tuesday. PTI Photo Goa Governor Mridula Sinha with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and ministers during the oath ceremony in Panaji on Tuesday. PTI Photo

DAYS AFTER the BJP led by Manohar Parikkar formed government in Goa, AICC secretary Girish Chodankar on Sunday said he and his party colleagues believed that Governor Mridula Sinha’s conscience was hurting her. “When our delegation met her (earlier this week), we observed her body language. She had no eye contact with any of our leaders. I felt that she is now talking to her inner conscience. I was feeling very sorry for her,” Chodankar said at a press conference here.

“She seems to be a very innocent lady, renowned writer, she has a lot of literature to her credit. She is an idealistic character. I have full respect for her. I am feeling she has been pressured to do something against her own wish,” he said.

The Congress took up the matter in Parliament earlier this week.

“That lady has a conscience and from that day she is talking to her conscience. I feel she has not been sleeping since that day. And perhaps because of the mental pressure, she could resign because she has gone against her wishes and done what she did not want to do,” Chodankar said. Chodankar also said that he was prepared to fight the defamation case filed against him by the BJP after he alleged that it paid Rs 100 crore to each defecting MLA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now