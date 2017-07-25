Goa government to help farmers to take care of old cows

Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo) Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the state government is planning to come up with a scheme to provide financial help to farmers so that they can take care of their old cows. The state has already banned cow slaughter through a legislation enacted in 1978, he said.

“The economical viability of maintaining a cow lasts till it gives milk. Once the cow becomes old, it is uneconomical and unaffordable for the farmers,” Parrikar said in the state Legislative Assembly during the Question Hour. He said the state government will prepare a scheme to provide financial help to the farmers to take care of the old cows till the cattle’s death.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House by former chief minister Pratapsinh Rane (Congress), who said that farmers found it unaffordable to maintain the old cows. Parrikar said scheme would be worked out in next two to three months, on the lines of the state’s Stray Cattle Management Scheme.

