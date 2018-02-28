Goa government on verge of collapse due to Manohar Parrikar’s absence, says Congress

Goa chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Goa chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

The opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged that the state was in “crisis” and the administartion “on the verge of collapse” in the absence of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is currently hospitalised at Panaji. The party said that the senior-most minister in the coalition government should take over its reins till Parrikar recovered. Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik said that the state administration was on the verge of collapse with Parrikar remaining indisposed since February 15. Naik said that the “state is in complete crisis and the administration is on the verge of collapse.”

Parrikar was initially admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment in the Goa Medical College and Hospital. He, however, presented the Budget on February 22 before being hospitalised again. “Our wishes are with the chief minister and we pray for his speedy recovery but, at the same time, the state cannot be left without proper administration. We cannot ignore the fact that the coalition government is not in a position to run the state in the absence of Parrikar,” Naik told a press conference today.

He said that under the current circumstances, Parrikar should hand over the administration to the senior-most minister in his cabinet till he recovered and resumed work. “It appears to us that Parrikar is scared of his allies and, hence, is reluctant to hand over power to others,” Naik commented. Naik alleged that the situation had kept important issues, like the crisis in the mining sector, on hold.

“Due to the chief minister’s health, the government is yet to take any decision in the mining matter. There is no time left. The government needs to act immediately. Fresh extraction of iron ore would stop in the state from March 15,” Naik said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya