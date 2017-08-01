Goa government may revive Electronic Dance Music festivals

Goa was the home for two EDMs – Sunburn and Supersonic which were not allowed permission by the Laxmikant Parsekar led government last year (File Photo) Goa was the home for two EDMs – Sunburn and Supersonic which were not allowed permission by the Laxmikant Parsekar led government last year (File Photo)

In what can signal revival of Electronic Dance Music festivals in the coastal state, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday informed the House that “such kind of events entice additional tourists.” “These kind of events entice additional tourists especially music lovers during the festival duration to the state,” Ajgaonkar said in a written reply responding to a question on the reasons for permitting private parties to conduct festivals like EDM.

Goa was the home for two EDMs – Sunburn and Supersonic which were not allowed permission by the Laxmikant Parsekar led government last year. Ajgaonkar while supporting the festival has now said that the festivals generate revenue to the exchequer as well as to the hoteliers, taxi, tour operators, locals and other sections engaged in rendering various tourism related services.

“The EDM festivals of high magnitude like that of Supersonic and Sunburn are widely publicised around the globe and telecasted live in various parts of the World. These publicity helps the state of Goa to attract new and quality tourists,” he added. The minister said the state has earned a revenue of Rs 20.46 crore in the form of different taxes from EDMs during last five years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App