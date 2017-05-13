Goa government is stable, say BJP, GFP

Goa unit of BJP on Saturday said the state government was stable, and all the ruling alliance partners were firmly behind the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) too came out with a similar statement.

“Attempts are being made to create confusion about the stability of the government. We want to assert that the government is firmly in the saddle.

“Alliance partners also have issued statements supporting the government,” state BJP general secretary Sadanand Tanavade said in Panaji.

He was speaking at a press conference called by the party to scotch the rumour that government was in trouble. Some media reports had said that alliance partners including GFP wanted to join hands with Congress.

Tanavade alleged that Congress was busy exploring ways to destabilise the government. “The government is very much stable,” he said.

GFP leader and minister Vijai Sardesai too held a press conference in Margao to refute the rumour.

“Certain media reports speak about a formula where I will be made the chief minister with Congress’ support. I would like to clarify that it was our conscious decision to make Manohar Parrikar the chief minister,” Sardesai said.

“Parrikar resigned from the union cabinet and came to Goa merely on our word. We will not let him down,” he said.

The minister termed Congress as an “episode of the past” and added that GFP’s political stand wouldn’t hinge on what Congress intends.

In 40-member Goa Assembly, Parrikar-led government has support of 13 MLAs of BJP, three each of GFP and MGP and three independents. Congress has 16 MLAs.

