Goa government delaying coastal zone management plan: Shantaram Naik

Shantaram Naik (File) Shantaram Naik (File)

Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik on Monday accused the BJP-led state government of harming the rights of traditional fishermen by not preparing the Coastal Zone Management Plan. He said the government has “delayed” sending the plan to the Centre.

Addressing reporters, the Congress leader claimed the state government was delaying the approval to the Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management’s draft plan. The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently directed the Goa government as well as other states against granting new construction licences in violation of CRZ Regulations within 100 metres of the High Tide Line (HTL) until July 2018.

Naik said the facilities required for local fishing communities such as fish drying yards, auction halls, net mending yards, traditional boat building yards, ice plants, ice crushing units, fish curing facilities are permitted under the Coastal Regulation Zone notification. He said the CRZ notification provides protection for turtle breeding, protection of mangroves, sand dunes, khazan lands and others.

The Congress leader also asked the government to clear the air on the “delay” in approving Coastal Zone Management Plan. “A balance has to be maintained between the rights of communities residing in the coastal areas and the tourism and environment,” Naik said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App