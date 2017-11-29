Goa gets Rs 68 crore from Centre to meet revenue shortfall

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing a seminar. File/Express Photo by Pradip Das Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing a seminar. File/Express Photo by Pradip Das

The Centre has compensated Goa to the tune of Rs 68 crore towards shortfall in revenue collection in July and August this year post roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a senior official said.

“The GST collection (in July and August) compared to the Value-Added Tax (VAT) collected during the corresponding months last time had fallen short by Rs 68 crore which has been compensated by the Union government,” said the official of the Commercial Tax Department. As per figures available with the the department, till October this year, the state GST collection has been Rs 737 crore. The new tax regime was rolled out on July 1.

Meanwhile, the department has started a drive across the state to check whether restaurants have slashed GST on food bills after the Centre cut the levy to 5 per cent (for both AC and non-ACs hotels). Earlier, 12 per cent GST on food bill was levied in non-AC restaurants and 18 per cent in AC ones.

State Commissioner for Commercial Taxes Dipak Bandekar said restaurants caught profiteering will face action under provisions laid down by the National Anti-profiteering Authority. He said, “The authority has been constituted to ensure businesses pass on the benefits of GST to consumers.” Bandekar said the drive was initiated after receiving complaints from consumers that despite reduction in the rate, the GST on food bills remains the same.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App