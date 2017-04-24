Goa: Ex-CM Digambar Kamat granted anticipatory bail in illegal mining scam probe

Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat. (File Photo) Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat. (File Photo)

WITH a SIT summoning former Digambar Kamat the former Goa Chief Minister approached courts and was Monday granted ex-parte anticipatory bail by a trial court in connection with the Rs. 35,000 crore illegal mining scam probe. Kamat was granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

“The next hearing has been fixed for May 2,” Parag Rao, said Kamat’s lawyer

“This is the second battle I am fighting,” Kamat said, outside the court after having secured a bail.

Kamat, was indicted by a Judicial commission in the Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam, an issue which was taken as a poll debate by rival parties.

In 2013, under the Laxminkant Parsekar led BJP government the probe had advanced with the SIT now calling Kamat for a second round of questioning.

Kamat is also being probed under the Louis Berger scam, where has several politicians and bureaucrats, officials of the New Jersey based international consultancy firm for allegedly accepting Rs crore bribe in 2010, to secure implementation rights of a multi billion dollar water and sewerage project in Goa funded by Japan International Corporation Agency.

Early in March the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Louis Berger case had attached properties of former Chief Minister Digambar Kamath and NCP leader Churchill Alemao on Thursday.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, total assets worth Rs 1.95 crore have been attached, which includes Rs 1.20 crore properties of Kamat alone. Eight apartments at Fatrade of Barca Village valued at Rs 75 lakh, as per the registered sale value of year 2009 stand attached.

