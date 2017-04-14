Goa: Discussing issues in media only derails execution, says CM Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar leaves for the Assembly on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Parrikar leaves for the Assembly on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Discussing issues in media never gives solutions, only derails execution, said Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday. Speaking at the 126th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Panjim, the chief minister said discussions only gave multiple opinions which made an issue unresolvable, and created further hindrance in taking decisions. “Delhi is not mine. It is not the place I am habituated to. There was a lot of pressure on me. It is not easy to resolve the Kashmir issue. There is a need for a long term policy to resolve the Kashmir issue. And I feel, there are somethings where discussions should be few, but things need to made to happen,” said Parrikar.

While maintaining that discussion on certain issues can be a spoiler, the chief minister said, “Today morning, the media was asking me about some issues. I told them that, do you want this thing to happen, or do you want it to become news. If you want it to happen, do not discuss it too much in news. When there is a discussion, one person says one thing, while someone else says another.”

Speaking on Ambedkar, Parrikar called for inculcating values of the Dalit icon instead of merely following them as worshippers. “We have to think on the same lines as Babasaheb. If every person in society, even adopts one of his qualities, then our society will go 100 per cent ahead, I guarantee this,” he said. “Babadaheb’s philosophy, the qualities that he imbibed, we have to study them. We cannot imbibe everything. If you imbibe everything, you will become Babasaheb yourself,” he said.

The former defence minister also said he followed the principles of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. “If you want to know my guru, then I will point to Shivaji Maharaj. I imbibe his qualities only as much as I can. But that does not mean that I can be (Shivaji) 100 per cent. I have to learn from his qualities. There is no point worshipping,” added Parrikar.

