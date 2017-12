The Indigo flight was destined to Delhi. (Representational Image) The Indigo flight was destined to Delhi. (Representational Image)

An Indigo flight travelling from Goa to Delhi on Sunday had to return mid-air due to ‘low oil pressure’ in its Engine 2, as reported by news agency ANI.

The flight landed back safely at Goa and all passengers have been reported to be safe.

