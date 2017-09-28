Goa court frames charges against Tarun Tejpal in rape case

Tarun Tejpal outside at Goa High Court (Source: File/Express Photo) Tarun Tejpal outside at Goa High Court (Source: File/Express Photo)

A Goa court on Thursday framed charges against former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal in case of alleged rape, said the public prosecutor, Francisco Taviera. The Goa Police has booked Tejpal for multiple charges, including 354-A (sexual harrassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 376 (rape), 376(2)(k) IPC (rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman, along with sections 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 376 (2) (f) (person in position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women) and 376C IPC (sexual intercourse by person in authority) and Section 354 IPC.

Talking to reporters, defence lawyer Rajeev Gomes said, “We are disappointed with the trial court order. We are confident the high court will discharge us.” The next hearing in the case against Tejpal is on 21st November.

Tejpal had challenged the lower court saying the case was not of rape but ‘false accusation of rape’. The former editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside a lift at Hotel Grand Hyatt on the night of November 7, 2013.

