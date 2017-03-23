Goa: Congress MLAs boycott Governor Mridula Sinha’s address

Governor Mridula Sinha addressing the Assembly, with only BJP-led coalition government MLAs inside the house. Churchill Alemao also seated. (Photo by Smita Nair) Governor Mridula Sinha addressing the Assembly, with only BJP-led coalition government MLAs inside the house. Churchill Alemao also seated. (Photo by Smita Nair)

Wearing black bands, Goa Congress legislators on Thursday staged a walkout during Governor Mridula Sinha’s address in the assembly.

Accusing her of “murdering democracy” by not inviting the Congress to form the government, Congress legislative party leader Chandrakant Kavlekar told Governor Mridula Sinha that Congress’ protest is for her not adhering to “democratic principles”.

He also alleged that the Governor’s decision was ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘biased’ while addressing reporters within the assembly complex.

“We came wearing black bands to ensure that the Governor saw the outrage against her controversial and unconstitutional decision, which was taken on directions from the central government,” the opposition leader said. “She has murdered the Constitution with this decision,” Kavlekar added.

Earlier, Congress legislators raised slogans against Mridula Sinha when she rose to deliver her address to the newly elected legislators. They later staged a walk out.

In the February 4 assembly elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest group. They won 17 seats in the assembly, while the BJP won 13.

However, following BJP’s submission of letters showing support from eight other MLAs including independents, the Governor invited Manohar Parrikar to form a government in Goa.

