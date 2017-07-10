Goa Congress demands CBI probe of attacks on religious structures

Naik also criticised CM Manohar Parrikar for not handing over charge of home department to some other minister before leaving for US. (File/Photo) Naik also criticised CM Manohar Parrikar for not handing over charge of home department to some other minister before leaving for US. (File/Photo)

The opposition Congress on Monday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation should probe recent incidents of desecration of religious places in Goa. “I demand CBI inquiry into desecration of religious places. Whether it is a religious structure of Christians, Muslims or Hindus, such attacks cannot be tolerated,” Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik said at Panaji. He was speaking to reporters after meeting state Director General of Police Muktesh Chandar. Police department is capable of investigating these cases but is likely to get “pressurised”, Naik claimed.

“The CBI, being a neutral agency, would be able to investigate these cases better,” the Congress leader said.

Several gravestones were damaged by unidentified persons at Curchorem in South Goa district yesterday night.

At least nine holy crosses and a temple have been vandalised by unidentified persons in South Goa district since July 1.

Naik also criticised Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for not handing over the charge of home department to some other minister before leaving for the US.

The Congress wasn’t against his foreign tour, but since he left amid incidents of attack on religious places, Parrikar should have handed over the responsibility of home department to somebody, Naik said.

