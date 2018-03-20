Inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s speech at plenary session, Goa Congress chief resigns

Shantaram Naik (file photo) Shantaram Naik (file photo)

Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik on Tuesday submitted his resignation to party chief Rahul Gandhi. According to ANI, Naik took this decision after being inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the 84th Congress plenary session where the latter said that the younger generation should come forward to take leadership.

Naik, who will turn 72 on April 12, had replaced Luizinho Falerio as the Goa Congress chief on July 7 last year.

In his concluding speech on Sunday, the Congress chief vowed to break the wall between senior leaders and workers to build a new Congress with “talented youngsters’.

However, Naik is not the first Congress leader who has tendered his resignation. Earlier, Bharatsinh Solanki was also learned to have resigned as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president. However, a statement released by his office late on Monday said, “There is no truth in the talks about my resignation.”

