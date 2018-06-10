Goa Cong ex-chief dead

Shantaram Naik was 72 Shantaram Naik was 72

Former Rajya Sabha member and chief of Goa Congress, Shantaram Naik, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The 72-year-old was one-time North Goa Lok Sabha MP and two-time Rajya Sabha MP. In March, he stepped down as Congress’s Goa unit chief — among the first Congress leaders to do so — after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech at a party plenary about making way for younger leaders.

Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar confirmed the death and said the funeral will be held on Sunday. According to sources, Naik was rushed to a private hospital near his residence at Cuncolim early in morning after he complained of uneasiness, where was declared brought dead.

Party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “I’m sorry to hear about the passing away of Shri Shantaram Naik, former Goa Congress Chief, MP and senior Congress leader, who played an important role in the battle for Goa’s statehood. My condolences to his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.” Naik is survived by his wife

and son.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App