Goa CM Manohar Parrikar warns of action against atate trasnport officials for dumping files

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday warned of initiating action against the officials of the state transport department in connection with dumping along the highway those files, which had fallen prey to a fire earlier this month. Several files of the transport department were burnt after the office caught fire on October 2.

The documents, which were retrieved from the office, were found to be dumped along the highway connecting Panaji to Old Goa. “I have sought the report from the department on this issue. First, I will initiate action against the transport department officials for littering along the highway,” Parrikar told reporters on Friday.

He said that he would be able to make any further comment on the issue only after getting a report from the department. Several media reports had highlighted that the state transport department had dumped the old and half burnt records along the highway. Several RC books and certificates were part of the dumped files.

Reacting to media reports yesterday, the transport department had claimed that the labourers who were in-charge of clearing the documents from the burnt office premises, had dumped them along the highway. The department had said that the original records are safe as they were computerised and stored.

