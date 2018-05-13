Ailing Manohar Parrikar sends video message, says will return to Goa in ‘next few weeks’

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing medical treatment in the US (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing medical treatment in the US (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing medical treatment in the US, said on Sunday that he will return to India in the “next few weeks”. Communicating through a video message, which was played at a BJP worker’s meeting, Parrikar informed of his return. The meeting, which took place in Goa, was addressed by party chief Amit Shah.

On Saturday, the opposition Congress had called on the BJP president to “either give Goa its chief minister or he should take back this undemocratically installed government.” Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik said: “Goa is headless for the last two months (owing to the absence of CM Manohar Parrikar due to health reasons) and the government is in a state of paralysis and administrative chaos.”

Reiterating their demand for a “full-time” chief minister, the Congress MLAs and office-bearers staged a demonstration at the memorial of Goa’s first chief minister, late Dayanand Bandodkar today.

Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had been admitted to a hospital in the US in the first week of March. Prior to this, he had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

A three-member advisory committee, comprising cabinet ministers, is dealing with the day-to-day affairs of the government in the absence of the chief minister. The panel formed by Parrikar comprises of ministers Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D’Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party, another ruling coalition partner).

