Goa CM Manohar Parrikar likely to travel to US for ‘specialist expert treatment’

In a video message late in the evening on Monday, Manohar Parrikar had thanked Goans for their prayer as he sought a medical leave. (File Photo) In a video message late in the evening on Monday, Manohar Parrikar had thanked Goans for their prayer as he sought a medical leave. (File Photo)

In a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has mentioned that he is likely to leave for the United States of America for “specialist expert treatment”, officials at the Governor office said. A copy of the letter is also been given to the three ministers of the newly formed Ministerial Committee, confirmed officials.

The letter which was dispatched on Monday — hours before he left for Mumbai reads, “I have also been advised by the expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai and subsequent consultation with the doctors abroad, to travel overseas for specialist expert treatment of my medical condition. As such, I am likely to leave for the United States of America as per the medical advise on and from Mumbai.”

Governor Mridula Sinha had visited Parrikar earlier in the day, which finds mention in the letter, with the CM thanking her, as he writes, “As mentioned to you yesterday, in our meeting when Your Excellency had been gracious enough to pay a visit and inquire about my health, I have been advised to fly out to Mumbai at Lilavati Hospital, under whose care I had been initially treated for my medical condition.”

In his absence, the entire administration is now being handled through the ministerial committee, while separate ministries are expected to update the CM through video conferencing, every Wednesday.

Parrikar is being treated at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and is on leave for six weeks since Monday, March 6. In a video message late in the evening on Monday he had thanked Goans for their prayer as he sought a medical leave.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App