Goa CM Manohar Parrikar hails ISRO for South Asia satellite launch

By: PTI | Panaji | Published:May 6, 2017 9:37 pm
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of South Asia satellite. “Congratulations to @isro for successful launch of #SouthAsiaSatellite. PM @narendramodi ji has taken regional cooperation to greater heights,” Parrikar tweeted.
In a first, India yesterday successfully launched a South Asia Satellite to provide communications and disaster support to neighbouring countries, a space initiative described as a “giant and historic step” in boosting regional cooperation.
