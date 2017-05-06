Goa CM Manohar Parrikar hails ISRO for South Asia satellite launch

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of South Asia satellite. “Congratulations to @isro for successful launch of #SouthAsiaSatellite. PM @narendramodi ji has taken regional cooperation to greater heights,” Parrikar tweeted.

In a first, India yesterday successfully launched a South Asia Satellite to provide communications and disaster support to neighbouring countries, a space initiative described as a “giant and historic step” in boosting regional cooperation.

