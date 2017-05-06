Goa CM Manohar Parrikar hails ISRO for South Asia satellite launch

Latest News
By: PTI | Panaji | Published:May 6, 2017 9:37 pm
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar 

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of South Asia satellite. “Congratulations to @isro for successful launch of #SouthAsiaSatellite. PM @narendramodi ji has taken regional cooperation to greater heights,” Parrikar tweeted.

In a first, India yesterday successfully launched a South Asia Satellite to provide communications and disaster support to neighbouring countries, a space initiative described as a “giant and historic step” in boosting regional cooperation.

