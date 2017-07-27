Goa CM Manohar Parrikar congratulates Nitish Kumar, says Bihar back on growth path

Manohar Parrikar tweeted: “Congratulations to Nitishkumarji and SushilModiji on taking oath as CM and deputy CM.” (File photo) Manohar Parrikar tweeted: “Congratulations to Nitishkumarji and SushilModiji on taking oath as CM and deputy CM.” (File photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday expressed the hope that under the new JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar, the state will be back on the path of development. Parrikar congratulated JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar for taking over as the chief minister of Bihar once again with the BJP’s support.

“Congratulations to Nitishkumarji and SushilModiji on taking oath as CM and deputy CM,” Parrikar tweeted.

“Under NDA government, Bihar will be back on development path,” he said in an another tweet.

Earlier in the day, the 66-year-old JD(U) leader was sworn-in as the chief minister of Bihar by Governor K N Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan in Patna.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was also sworn in, and will be the deputy chief minister.

Kumar resigned from the post last night after breaking ranks with his allies — Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and the Congress.

He quit his post following a fall out with the RJD over corruption charges against Yadav and his family members. Chief among them is Yadav’s son, Tejashwi, who was the deputy chief minister in the outgoing government.

Tejashwi Yadav had refused to step down after the CBI filed corruption charges against him and had also ignored Kumar’s advice to explain his conduct.

