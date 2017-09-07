Manohar Parrikar allots more portfolios to ministers, retains key ones with himself

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday allotted additional portfolios to his ministers, but retained the important ones with himself. This is the second round of allocation of portfolios by Parrikar after he was sworn in as the state chief minister in March this year.

Parrikar retained the important portfolios with himself, including Home, Personnel, Finance, Vigilance and General Administration, while all the other ministers were given one additional portfolios on Wednesday.

MGP legislator Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, who held Public Works Department, Transport and River Navigation portfolios, was also given the charge of Museum department.

Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai, who had Town and Country Planning, Agriculture, Archives and Archeology portfolios, was also allotted Factories and Boilers department during the allocation announced this evening.

BJP legislator Francis D’Souza was given Provedoria portfolio in addition to the Urban Development, Law and Judiciary and Legislative Affairs departments.

MGP legislator Manohar Ajgaonkar was allotted Printing and Stationary portfolio in addition to Tourism and Sports departments.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte was given Labour and Employment department. He also holds Revenue and Information Technology.

BJP legislator Pandurang Madkaikar was given Non Conventional Energy portfolio in addition to Power and Social Welfare.

Independent legislator Govind Gawde will now be the Civil Supplies and Price Control minister, besides the portfolios of Art and Culture and Tribal Welfare.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vinod Palienkar has been given Legal Metrology department along with his existing departments of Water Resources and Fisheries.

His party colleague Jayesh Salgaoncar was given Ports department, apart from the earlier Rural Development Agency (RDA) and Housing with Housing Board department.

BJP legislator Mauvin Godinho was handed over the additional responsibility of Protocol department in addition to his portfolios of Panchayat, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services.

His party colleague Vishwajit Rane, who holds Health and Craftsman Training portfolios, was also given Women and Child Welfare department.

There are twelve ministers in the state cabinet, including Parrikar himself.

