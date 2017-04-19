Goa Chief Minister withdraws red beacon from his official car

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has removed red beacon light from his official car, in the wake of the Union Cabinet’s decision to remove ‘lal battis’ from all vehicles, including that of the Prime Minister and the President.

He has asked his Cabinet colleagues to remove red beacons from their official vehicles.

“The Chief minister has removed red beacon light from his official car. The instructions are also issued to all the Cabinet ministers to remove the beacons from their official cars,” a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) told PTI tonight.

In a major decision, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided that beacon light will be removed from all vehicles, including that of the the President, the Prime Minister and chief ministers of states.

The move is aimed at putting an end to the VIP culture, ubiquitous in India.

Speaking to reporters, Parrikar said, “I believe that the VIP culture has to be reduced. Except for the PM and the President, there is no requirement of red beacon mounted cars.”

State ministers Vijai Sardesai and Rohan Khuante, who were present at a meeting with the chief minister, also asked their staff to immediately remove red beacons from their cars.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now