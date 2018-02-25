Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to hospital after complaining of dehydration, uneasiness

Parrikar had flow from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to Dabolim airport on Thursday morning to table the Goa budget, taking his party colleagues and allies by surprise. (File) Parrikar had flow from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to Dabolim airport on Thursday morning to table the Goa budget, taking his party colleagues and allies by surprise. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Sunday evening admitted to Goa Medical College after he complained of dehydration and blood pressure, confirmed officials at CMO office. He was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was being treated for “inflamed pancreas” at Lilavati Hospital.

Parrikar had flown back to Goa on February 22 to present the state budget. “The doctor after a visit at home suggested it’s better he takes saline in GMC. He will be there for the night. There was no emergency,” said an official from CMO.

Parrikar is “responding well to the treatment”, said a statement released by the Chief Medical Officer at GMC Hospital. The CMO said the CM had slight dehydration, he was taking treatment at home. Doctors at GMC advised to treat him at the hospital, it said.

The 62-year-old was brought to GMC hospital in a wheelchair, an official said. He was accompanied by a family member. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration but was responding to treatment at the GMCH.

“We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously,” Rane was quoted as saying by PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App