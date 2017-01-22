Goa can be destination for Aero Show, Defence Expo: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo)

After hosting Defence Expo last year in Goa, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the Bengaluru-based Aero Show can also be shifted to the tourist state.

“The next Aero Show will be hosted in Bangaluru this February. Goa has already successfully organised Defence Expo last year. If local population want, we can shift both the events here including Aero Show,” Parrikar said last evening during the election campaign in Mormugao constituency.

The former Goa chief minister, however, expressed reservations over shifting the show, claiming that the mega event had faced opposition by a certain section of people.

“When Defence Expo was happening, some people went to media claiming that I am transferring the huge plot to the Defence Ministry. In fact, after the event, the organisers removed all the structures within eight days. After the show, some locals came to me thanking for holding the event which helped them to make money by providing facilities required for such mega event,” he said.

Making a pitch for his party in the upcoming assembly polls, Parrikar pointed out that the Centre has been providing all possible help to Goa.

Parrikar recalled that after he taking over as the defence minister, he came across the pending file of Goa Shipyard Ltd for construction of Mine Counter Measure Vessel, valuing Rs 36,000 crore.

“I followed up the proposal which was passed and the agreement for the same would now be signed at the upcoming Aero Show,” he added. The work on construction of these vessels will begin in June-July 2018, he said, adding the work on creating necessary infrastructure is being taken up by Goa Shipyard Ltd.