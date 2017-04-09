Goa: Cable-stayed bridge will be inaugurated before Jan 26, 2019, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the cable-stayed bridge across Zuari river in Goa would be inaugurated before January 26, 2019. “The bridge would be completed by December 19, 2018 and will be ready for inauguration before January 26, 2019,” Gadkari said after reviewing its work along with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

He said the bridge will have two towers on it, which will be a major tourist attraction. “This bridge will be (an) attraction for the international and domestic tourists who visit the coastal state,” said the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, Gadkari also said the Goa government and Centre are examining the possibility of connecting Goa’s airport with the waterways to ferry tourists to their hotels once they land in the coastal state.

“We want to examine the possibility of linking the airport with waterways. Once (a) tourist arrives in Goa, he can be taken through cable car to the waterways (and) from there he can travel to his hotel,” Gadkari said.

